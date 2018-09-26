Register
18:58 GMT +326 September 2018
    Twin Model Allegedly Stalked by MH370 Pilot Opens Up First Time After Tragedy

    The still unraveled enigma of Malaysia Airlines' Flight MH370 continues to snowball and this time some details have emerged about the girls one of the plane’s pilots apparently liked.

    A model, who was allegedly stalked with tons of sexually charged messages by a married pilot of the tragic MH370 flight, has revealed in written comments to the Gold Coast Bulletin that police interrogated her over the incident and the man’s purported creepy behavior.

    “Police know I dunno (sic) him at all. He just a social network's fan of mine,” Qi Min Lan, one of the twin sisters whom pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had asked to come visit him, wrote in an email.

    “I have many followers in my social network he just one of them,” she said, adding that since the messages remained unanswered, she, or rather her life, was by no means disturbed by the fervent admirer.

    It emerged that Zaharie had sent no fewer than 90 suggestive messages and left salacious comments on the Facebook accounts of twin sisters Lan Qi Hui and Qi Min Lan, who are popular up-and-coming models in Malaysia, boasting a 122,000-strong army of followers combined on the social networks. In direct messages, he reiterated a number of times his invitation to come to his place, whereas in comments below the girls’ pictures he unambiguously hinted at his soft spot.

    In wake of the 2014 tragedy, the pilot’s personality was esteemed by psychologists, who branded him as “self-destructive,” media reports had it. He also reportedly went to political rallies and was known to be in opposition to the country’s government, specifically, calling Prime Minister Najib Razak “a moron.”

    Beijing-bound Flight MH370 left the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on March 8 and soon afterwards fell off radars as it presumably reached Phuket Island in the Strait of Malacca. The disappearance caused a stir so big that the search operation spanned four lengthy years and was carried out jointly by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese investigators, with assistance from other countries.

    However, all efforts to track the plane or map the debris with more or less precision, have failed and the jet’s whereabouts are still unknown. All 239 passengers and crew members were pronounced dead.

