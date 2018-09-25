Register
23:15 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35Bs land on the USS Wasp

    Beijing Denies US Navy Request for F-35 Carrier Port Call in Hong Kong

    © U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bernadette Wildes
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4152

    China denied a request from the US Navy’s USS Wasp F-35 carrier to make a port call in Hong Kong amid trade tensions between the superpowers and Beijing’s recent decision to recall an admiral from participating in the International Seapower Symposium in Rhode Island.

    US ships have been turned away from docking at the former British colony twice in three years despite a history of "successful" port calls, American diplomatic sources told Reuters. "The Chinese government did not approve a request for a US port visit to Hong Kong by the USS Wasp."

    Capt. Kyle P. Higgins, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge, conducts a ship tour with Vice Adm. Jinlong Shen of the People's Liberation Army Navy.
    CC BY 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors
    China Cancels Planned Visit of Navy Chief to US Following Washington's Sanctions - MoD

    "We have a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong, and we expect that to continue," the US official added. The USS Wasp is the first ship in the US Marine Corps to carry F-35B short-takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) jets. The vessel deployed to the Indo-Pacific theater in March, Sputnik reported.

    "For requests for US military ships to visit Hong Kong, China has always carried out approvals case by case, in accordance with the principle of sovereignty and the detailed situation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday.

    Meanwhile, US officials "were informed that Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong has been recalled to China and won't conduct a visit with Admiral [John] Richardson," Army Lt. Col. David Eastburn told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

    China summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Saturday to inform him that the People's Liberation Army-Navy would push back US-China military discussions in the wake of Washington's decision to sanction Chinese officials for buying Russian Su-35 aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, Reuters reported.

    Washington and Beijing have also traded jabs on trade. The White House announced tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods last week that took effect on Monday, while Beijing responded with tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods that also took effect September 24.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    'We're Not Just Going to Let Russia Be the Bogeymanan': US Reportedly Plans to Roll Out Multifaceted Anti-China Plan

    Adding strain to the deteriorating ties, Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction" Tuesday regarding the US sale of $330 million worth of F-15 and C-130 aircraft parts to Taiwan, Asia Times reported. Chinese officials view the self-ruling territory as a runaway province.

    "The bigger question is how this [sale] will affect the US-China relations," Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia program at the Stimson Center, told Sputnik News Tuesday via email. "We are now faced with escalation of tension between the two, to the extent that some are calling it a new Cold War. The arms sales to Taiwan are both a catalyst and a manifestation of this contentious relationship between Beijing and Washington."

    Related:

    First F-35B Vertical Landing on USS Wasp
    US Navy to Deploy F-35-Ready USS Wasp to Japan Next Year
    Revealed: Marine Corps Loses First F-35B to Fire Caused by Technical Fault
    South Korea, Japan Weighing F-35B Acquisitions
    Strangers in the Night: US Navy Breaks Tradition, Quietly Deploys F-35B Fighters
    Tags:
    F-35B, USS Wasp, US Navy, PLA Navy, Stimson Center, John Richardson, Terry Branstad, Yun Sun, United States, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok