Register
18:08 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers from Taiwan's special forces exit from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan, Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Beijing Slams US Plans to Sell Aircraft Spare Parts to Taiwan

    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has issued a note of protest to the United States over its plans to sell aircraft spare parts to Taiwan, Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, stated.

    "The Chinese side expresses its utmost discontent and strong protest over the US plans to sell arms to the Taiwanese side, and has already lodged a related representation to the US side," Geng said at a press briefing.

    He called the US to move a serious breach of the international law and international relations standards, which also threatened China's sovereignty and security.

    "The Chinese side is strongly urging [the United States] to abandon the plan on arms deliveries to Taiwan and to cease the US-Taiwan military ties in order to avoid significant damage to the Chinese-US trade relations, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the Chinese-US cooperation in different areas," Geng said.

    READ MORE: US Arms Deals Sanctions to Bring China, Russia Closer — Scholars

    Japan Self-Defense Forces marching band members perform as British Royal Navy's HMS Albion amphibious assault ship arrives at a dock in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ken Moritsugu
    Beijing Slams UK for South China Sea 'Provocation', Urges London Not to 'Take Sides'
    The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Monday that the US State Department would deliver $330 million worth of parts for Taiwan’s F-16, C-130, F-5, Indigenous Defense Fighter and other aircraft systems.

    China has been repeatedly calling on other countries to cut their ties with Taiwan. It has already slammed the United States for maintaining informal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and selling weapons to the region in spite of formally sticking to the "One China" policy stipulating that Taiwan is a Chinese territory.

    In March, US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act that sought to stimulate visits between officials from Taiwan and the United States. The Chinese Defense Ministry then said it was viewing the move as direct interference in China's domestic affairs.

    The situation is exacerbated by the fact that China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war for several months.

    READ MORE: Expert Unsure How China Will Respond to US Foreign Agent Registration Order

    American flag
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Recalls Envoys From 3 Central American States Over Taiwan Recognition Row
    Official relations between central Chinese authorities and Taiwan stopped in 1949 when the Kuomintang government led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taipei after being defeated by the Chinese Communist Party, establishing the Republic of China on the island. Informal contacts resumed in the 1980s. Beijing does not recognize Taiwanese independence and claims the island is part of China. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.

    Related:

    US Recalls Envoys From 3 Central American States Over Taiwan Recognition Row
    China Hopes for 'Proper' Russian Approach to Taiwan's Visa-Free Entry Decision
    Former US Intel Chief: Taiwan Should Practice Attacking China’s Liaoning Carrier
    New Chinese Mainland Dramas Big Hit Among Hong Kong, Taiwan, Overseas Audiences
    Tags:
    trade relations, aircraft, sovereignty, Donald Trump, China, United States, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse