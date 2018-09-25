UN Secretary-General Backs Seoul's Efforts for Korean Denuclearization - Reports

According to the Yonhap news agency, Guterres praised Moon's efforts aimed at achieving complete denuclearization and establishing peace in the region, and also expressed the UN willingness to cooperate with the South Korean side on the issue.Moon's office.
Before meeting with Guterres, Moon briefed US President Donald Trump on the results of the latest inter-Korean summit, which was held in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang last week. This was the third meeting of Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.
During the summit, the two sides signed a number of agreements, including those putting an end to artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, and envisaging the creation of a joint military commission set to promote mutual trust.
The situation on the peninsula has significantly improved over the past few months, with Moon-Kim meeting, held in the truce village of Panjumon in April, resulting in both sides expressing their commitment to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and Kim pledging to make efforts toward denuclearization during his meeting with Trump in June.
