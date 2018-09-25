UN Secretary-General Backs Seoul's Efforts for Korean Denuclearization - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced support for South Korea's efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Moon's presidential office.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Guterres praised Moon's efforts aimed at achieving complete denuclearization and establishing peace in the region, and also expressed the UN willingness to cooperate with the South Korean side on the issue.

Guterres added that he wished to further enhance cooperation between the United Nations and South Korea, stressing that Seoul was expanding its role in the international community, according to Cheong Wa Dae from Moon's office

Before meeting with Guterres, Moon briefed US President Donald Trump on the results of the latest inter-Korean summit, which was held in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang last week. This was the third meeting of Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

During the summit, the two sides signed a number of agreements, including those putting an end to artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, and envisaging the creation of a joint military commission set to promote mutual trust.

Kim also pledged to close the North Korean missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.

The situation on the peninsula has significantly improved over the past few months, with Moon-Kim meeting, held in the truce village of Panjumon in April, resulting in both sides expressing their commitment to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and Kim pledging to make efforts toward denuclearization during his meeting with Trump in June.