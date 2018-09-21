Australian Man Films Himself Deliberately Running Over Emus

The Internet community was shocked with the atrocities they saw in a video of an Australian man deliberately mowing down an emus in his car.

On Friday afternoon Victoria Police identified the man suspected of animal cruelty, it turned out to be Jacob Macdonald, a 20-year-old hunter and son of a police officer from Pinnaroo, South Australia.

Earlier in the day, the internet blew up with a video of a man laughing hysterically and running over emu in his car, after he turned the camera on his own face, which later helped the police establish his identity.

The incident took place on Pellaring Road at Cowangie in Victoria's northwest. Macdonald deleted all his social media accounts after the video became viral.

The maximum penalty for someone found guilty of killing native wildlife in New South Wales is $22,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.

Macdonald's Acts Left His Ex-girlfriend "Shocked, Speechless and Angry"

To find out more details about the incident, Australian media went straight to Macdonald's ex-girlfriend, who expressed her opinion on the situation.

"He's the type to go hunting, he grew up that way but this is just atrocious. I was shocked and speechless… angry mostly," Macdonald's ex-girlfriend told Daily Mail Australia. "Honestly he deserves everything he gets," she added.

As she also said that the young man was caring and protective when they were together, worked on a friend's farm, but went "off the rails" after their break up.

"I ended the relationship end of July and he kind of went off the rails a bit after that, well obviously a lot now that we have seen this," she added.

Public Outcry

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) also expressed outrage and commented on the incident as shocking and horrifying.

"Such sickening cruelty clearly has no place in our society," an RSPCA spokeswoman said. "The RSPCA unequivocally condemns this type of violence, as it clearly shows a disregard for the lives of these vulnerable native animals, and raises grave concerns over this individual's capacity for such behavior," she added.

The Internet community was indignant over the video, which caused a wave of furious comments on Twitter.

