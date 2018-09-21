Duck's Foot Worth $110K: Rare Nugget Discovered in Australian Goldfields (PHOTO)

More and more people are catching the gold fever and prospecting in a remote area of West Australia; one of them struck it rich, digging up a 3 kg gold nugget from under nearly 1 meter of clay soil.

A retired prospector, combing the Northern Goldfields in West Australia, has come across a massive gold nugget after years of searching, the Australian broadcaster SBS News reports. The man, who refuses to reveal his identity, managed to locate the sizable rock using better technology than a usual metal detector; it contains 2.11kg of gold and is worth $110,000. Due to its size and shape, the finding has been dubbed the “Duck's Foot.”

Beside years of combing the field, it took him extra two hours of careful digging to get the nugget from under about 800mm of clay soil.

"When I had finished digging it out, I just thought 'Oh my god'," he said to the media.

Rob Anderson, who owns Prospectors Pick, a supply shop in Danbury, Australia and has been in the business for a long time, has revealed that the man had been “very successful over the years," and was known for finding deep nuggets.

According to the broadcaster, prospecting in West Australia has seen a revival over the years with retirees accounting for a fair share of the fortune seekers, who take metal detectors and head to the bush.