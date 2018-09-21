Register
    High-rise buildings are partly covered by heavy fog at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour Monday, March 20, 2017.

    Hong Kong Residents Use Adhesive Tapes as Shield Against Typhoon Mangkhut

    Adhesive tapes are reportedly out of stock in Hong Kong as residents believe tapes could help protect window glasses during the incoming super typhoon Mangkhut.

    Screen grabs of Weibo and Facebook show residents of Hong Kong rushing to purchase adhesive tapes before the landing of the super typhoon. Many people have attached the tapes onto the glasses as a protection shield.

    Crossed tapes can increase the tenacity of glass, so they can resist stronger wind, the Nandu Daily reported on Sunday. The tapes can also prevent splinters from splashing in case the glass is broken.

    The price of adhesive tapes has reportedly increased to 50 yuan ($7.3) per piece.

    According to China Central Television, the Mangkhut was predicted to go ashore on Sunday at South China's Guangdong Province.

    Some placed tapes on squares and crosses as that method is said to be the most effective.

    Meanwhile, some others applied the tapes in ways that appeared to be fun. A screen grab shows a girl sticking tapes in the shape of Peppa Pig. Some people created shapes of Chinese characters, such as fo, which refers to "Buddha" and chuan, which means "skewers."

    Others "wrote" sentences using tapes on the glasses. One photo shows a window carrying the words "withstand the Mangkhut." In another photo, a resident shows his tape artistry by writing, "Would anyone like to come and play mahjong? One waiting for three."

    Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam posted photos showing a small tape cross at the center of the glass, along with the note: "The servant said she has made windproof preparation for me … but it looks weird."

    A resident in Macao told the Global Times that he also applied tapes on window glasses, hoping it would protect.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

