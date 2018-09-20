Register
22:07 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2015

    India Cautiously Accepts Pakistan’s Offer for Meeting Between Foreign Ministers

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India has categorically clarified that the agreement to hold a meeting between the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers should not be considered a resumption of bilateral dialogue, which remains stalled since 2016 following a series of terror attacks on Indian military camps.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the foreign ministry level with Pakistan in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to his Indian counterpart earlier this week.

    "I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at a mutually convenient date and time," Raveesh Kumar, India's minister of external affairs spokesperson, said on Thursday.

    READ MORE: India Starts Smart Fencing of Border With Pakistan

    This should not be confused with the resumption of any dialogue. This meeting has been agreed to on the basis of the request we have received from the Pakistani side. … This does not indicate any change in policy as far as our stand on terrorism and cross-border terrorism are concerned, Kumar further stated.

    Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2015
    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill
    India, Pakistan Likely to Resume Talks After Two Years
    Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi had, on September 17, handed over a letter written by the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing a meeting between the foreign ministers in the last week of September.  

    "Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism," Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter mentioned.

    India has also made it clear that it has not yet agreed to the resumption of the SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) annual summit, which remains suspended since 2016. Islamabad was to host the SAARC summit that year, but after India boycotted the summit following terror attacks on its military camps, the seven-member SAARC has not held its annual summit to date.

    READ MORE: US Wants to Support India, Pakistan in Bilateral Dialogue Resumption – Official

    "Atmosphere in the region is not conducive for the SAARC summit and it is not only India which feels this way; there are a number of countries in the region who have accordingly felt that under the shadow of terrorism and cross-border terrorism, it is difficult to hold the summit," India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the media.

    The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated following terror attacks in 2016 on Indian military camps. The two sides continue to accuse each other of frequent ceasefire violations along the de facto border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.    

    Related:

    India’s Anti-Pakistan Diplomacy Goes Awry; Nepal, Thailand Skip Military Drill
    Pakistan's New Govt, India Discuss Indus Water Treaty
    India & Pakistan: From Rivalry to Rapprochement?
    Pakistan Vows to Pursue Peace With India, Afghanistan
    Tags:
    peace talks, terrorism, policy, dialogue, Indian Foreign Ministry, UN, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse