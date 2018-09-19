Register
22:32 GMT +319 September 2018
    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, made available on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet takes off from China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. China has successfully landed a fighter jet on its first aircraft carrier, which entered service two months ago, the country's official news agency confirmed Sunday. The Liaoning aircraft carrier underscores China's ambitions to be a leading Asian naval power, but it is not expected to carry a full complement of planes or be ready for combat for some time.

    Beijing Wants You! China Seeks Young Fighter Pilots For Growing Carrier Fleet

    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming
    Asia & Pacific
    110

    The Chinese military is looking to ramp up recruitment of fighter pilots as the People’s Liberation Army-Navy shifts from “shore-based” to “carrier-based” operations, according to a Tuesday announcement.

    The PLA-Navy faces a shortage of both carrier-based fighter pilots and fighter aircraft themselves, Sputnik reported September 13. A central reason that the shortage has become pressing, though, is that the Liaoning aircraft carrier is set to join multiple new aircraft carriers in the coming years.

    Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    China's Aircraft Carrier Fleet Poised to Expand Rapidly

    Beijing's carrier-based J-15 jet is in relatively short supply, and apparently pilots are too. The PLA-N has initiated a large recruitment effort across 23 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China, the service said Tuesday. With the country's new Type 001A carrier, which has yet to be named, expected to join the fleet in 2019, the need for carrier-based pilots is urgent.

    "Through the shifting from ‘shore-based' to ‘carrier-based' standards, the PLA-Navy aims to build a pilot recruitment system with Chinese naval characteristics that can adapt to carrier-born operations," the announcement states.

    The service will "test and select" pilot trainees aged 16 to 19 during the recruitment initiative, according to the Chinese military.

    Chinese media reports show little admiration for the J-15, an aircraft tailored for taking off from the ski-jump featured at the bows of China's first two carriers. According to the Asia Times, Chinese media have characterized the J-15 as a "flopping fish" as a consequence of the aircraft's struggles taking off from the ramps. The J-15 has also had issues with its flight control system, leading to crashes in recent years, Sputnik noted.

    China's sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning (R), arrives in Hong Kong waters on July 7, 2017, less than a week after a high-profile visit by president Xi Jinping
    © AFP 2018 / Anthony WALLACE
    China Investigates Shipyard Executive For Giving CIA Secrets About Aircraft Carrier

    Chinese engineers plan to integrate the next-generation J-31 with carrier operations, but this prospect will not come to fruition for some time. With a few upgrades, the J-15 will be the backbone of carrier operations in the intervening years, Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik earlier this year. "I don't expect the first carrier-based J-31s to reach an initial stage of combat readiness before the mid-2020s. Until then, they will have to make do with the J-15," the expert said.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
