Register
20:51 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Aedes Aegypti mosquito larvae are photographed at a laboratory of the Ministry of Health of El Salvador in San Salvador

    Vampire Slayer: Verily, Singapore Fight Mosquitos using AI, Genetic Engineering

    © AFP 2018 / MARVIN RECINOS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new initiative between researchers from Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, and Singapore officials plans to battle mosquito-borne illnesses by using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.

    Verily has teamed up with Singapore's National Environment Agency (SNEA) to cull Aedes mosquito populations, which spread diseases such as yellow fever, dengue, and most recently the Zika virus. 

    The project, called ‘Project Wolbachia Singapore' (Project Debug), was announced at the Fifth Singapore International Dengue Workshop (SIDW) on Monday and hallmarks the agency's entry into Southeast Asia, Verily program manager Yanni Yoong and product manager Nigel Snoad said in a blog post on Monday.

    The project uses sex-sorting vision algorithms and AI to reduce the amount of time spent categorizing male and female mosquito populations manually, and will begin using the technologies during the second phase of company's field study. 

    READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented' High Number of Dengue Fever Cases in Hong Kong as Disease Spikes 

    Verily said that it was "an exciting time for the Debug team" as the city-state's new ecosystems, mosquito behaviors and human environments posed new challenges.

    "With our first field study, Debug Fresno, launching just a year and a half ago, we continue to move forward into new environments, representative of areas where dengue, Zika, and other mosquito-borne diseases commonly spread," the blog post read. 

    Over a million Wolbachia-infected male Aedes mosquitos were released in communities throughout Australia's north Queensland in April in conjunction with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), James Cook University, and the University of Queensland. 

    Although the males do not bite or spread diseases, they mate with a female and produce eggs which fail to hatch, rendering populations sterile and curbing mosquito populations. 

    An automated release system has been designed precisely control the dispersion and distribution of female Aedis mosquitos producing sterile eggs into Singapore's toughest breeding grounds: high-density, high-rise urban areas. 

    READ MORE: Deadly Virus Spreads Worldwide, Claims First Death in Canada 

    Hong Kong was recently hit by dozens of dengue fever cases, which broke out on the islands of Cheung Chau and Wong Tai Sin in late August. Nearly 400 million cases and thousands of dengue-related deaths are reported each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) notes. 

    The WHO mulled using genetic engineering to fight Zika-plagued regions back in 2016. 

    Similar initiatives have already begun, with British genetic engineering company Oxitec manufacturing genetically-modified mosquitos for years. The Bill and Melina Gates Foundation partnered with Oxitec with a new cooperative project worth $4 million announced June 19.

    Related:

    US Tech Firms Fight Zika With Smart Traps That Can ID Deadly Mosquito's Shadow
    Mosquito-Producing Lab Opens in Brazil to Protect Millions From Diseases
    ‘Mosquito Terminator’ Train to Battle Mosquitos in India
    US Approves Field Test for Anti-Zika Genetically Modified Mosquito
    Tags:
    Aedes Aegypti Mosquitoes, mosquito, epidemic, Verily, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse