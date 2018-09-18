Amazon India Sets Up Team for Local Data Storage

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Buckling under pressure, e-retail giant Amazon has formed a team in India to set up a mechanism that would enable local storage of consumer data. The step by Amazon follows that of Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Xiomi that has a huge consumer base in India.
"RBI in its circular has asked all payment system operators in the country to store payment data relating to their Indian customers on servers in the country. The move of the RBI is intended at giving access to Indian regulators in cases of a breach or any issue related to the data. Media in India had reported that several players have been expressing their inability to set the system of local data storage by October 15," Vinit Goenka, member of a government committee on cybersecurity told Sputnik.
The Indian government has also warned social media sites like Facebook and Twitter against data breach. Google has also agreed to abide by all the RBI requirements but has sought around two months extra to comply with the guidelines, according to news reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)