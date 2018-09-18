Register
20:09 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014

    Amazon India Sets Up Team for Local Data Storage

    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    “Amazon’s move should be also a motivation for other companies to follow the path. Sooner or later, they will all have to comply with the regulation and there would be no second thought on it from the government side,” a cybersecurity expert working closely with the government told Sputnik.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Buckling under pressure, e-retail giant Amazon has formed a team in India to set up a mechanism that would enable local storage of consumer data. The step by Amazon follows that of Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Xiomi that has a huge consumer base in India.

    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    American Tech Giants Wary of India’s Data Localization Move – Report
    As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's banking regulator, in April this year, all system providers should ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. RBI has set a deadline of October 15 for companies to comply with these guidelines.

    "RBI in its circular has asked all payment system operators in the country to store payment data relating to their Indian customers on servers in the country. The move of the RBI is intended at giving access to Indian regulators in cases of a breach or any issue related to the data. Media in India had reported that several players have been expressing their inability to set the system of local data storage by October 15," Vinit Goenka, member of a government committee on cybersecurity told Sputnik. 

    Internet
    CC0 / geralt
    Expert Panel Suggests Indian Gov't Should Completely Ban Overseas Data Storage
    Meanwhile, Amazon has been looking forward to introduce its own Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in India but the plan is stuck due to concerns over data storage, according to the Economic Times.  

    The Indian government has also warned social media sites like Facebook and Twitter against data breach. Google has also agreed to abide by all the RBI requirements but has sought around two months extra to comply with the guidelines, according to news reports.

     

     

    Related:

    India Reiterates it will Not Allow Data Mining for Political Purposes
    India Serves Second Notice to Cambridge Analytica, Facebook on Data Leak Issue
    India Seeks Written Commitment From Facebook That It Won't Leak Voters' Data
    India Asks Visa, MasterCard, Google & WhatsApp to Start Storing Data Locally
    Tags:
    localization, social media, database, regulations, Xiaomi, Amazon, Reserve Bank of India, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse