India Starts Smart Fencing of Border With Pakistan

The high-tech surveillance system will create an invisible electronic barrier on land, water and even in the air and underground. The smart border fencing will help India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to detect and foil infiltration bids.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Reducing dependence on physical border patrolling, India has started installing a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) along the international border. On a pilot basis, two smart fencing projects, each covering a 5.5 km stretch along the international border in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, have been undertaken.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the pilot projects in Jammu.

Singh was of the opinion that Pakistan must decide how to live peacefully with its neighbors.

"Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change their nature. They will have to do it. India has taken several initiatives. The Prime Minister broke protocol and visited Pakistan. I pray to God that the new government in Pakistan understands how good relations are built with neighbors," the home minister told the media in Jammu.

The CIBMS involves deployment of a variety of state-of-the-art surveillance systems, such as thermal imagers, infra-red and laser-based intruder alarms, aerostats for aerial surveillance, unattended ground sensors, radars, sonar systems, fiber-optic sensors and command and control systems to receive data from all surveillance devices.

India will launch similar smart fencing on a 60 km long stretch in the north-eastern state of Assam, bordering Bangladesh in the next phase, according to the home minister.

The bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbors deteriorated following terror attacks in 2016 on Indian military camps. The two sides continue to accuse each other of frequent ceasefire violations along the de facto border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.