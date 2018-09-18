South Korean President Departs for Peace Talks in Pyongyang

The president's Boeing departed from the Seongnam air base and should arrive at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport by 1:00 GMT.
Before his departure, Moon Jae-in said that the upcoming summit will be of a great importance if it helps resuming the dialogue between the United States and North Korea.
US-North Korean relations improved following the historic Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in June. During the high-level talks, North Korea expressed its commitment to denuclearization, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang.
