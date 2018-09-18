South Korean President Departs for Peace Talks in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in left for Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Sputnik correspondent reported from the press center of the inter-Korean summit.

The president's Boeing departed from the Seongnam air base and should arrive at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport by 1:00 GMT.

During a three-day visit in Pyongyang, the South Korean president will twice hold talks with Kim Jong-un and discuss further improvement of relations, denuclearization and development of dialogue between North Korea and the United States, as well as easing military tension on the Korean Peninsula.

Before his departure, Moon Jae-in said that the upcoming summit will be of a great importance if it helps resuming the dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

US-North Korean relations improved following the historic Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in June. During the high-level talks, North Korea expressed its commitment to denuclearization, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang.