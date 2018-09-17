Denuclearization to Become Key Issue at Moon-Kim Summit - Seoul

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will become a central theme of the bilateral negotiations between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Tuesday and Wednesday, Im Jong-seok, the chief of staff of the South Korean president, said on Monday.

"Just until recently, denuclearization had been an agenda item for talks between the North and the United States… Now, denuclearization is a key issue [at the inter-Korean summit]… This issue cannot be discussed at the working level and even if it is discussed [at the working level], no agreement can emerge from such talks," Im said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The intra-Korean summit will be held in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on September 18-20.

The South Korean president is expected to use a direct flight to travel to Pyongyang. According to media reports, the South Korean president will be accompanied by the heads of the country's major corporations, including Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company, SK Group and LG Corporation.

The first meeting of the two leaders was held at the Panmunjom truce village on April 27. Less than in a month the two counterparts met once again. The forthcoming meeting is expected to be devoted to the issues relating to the implementation of the declaration signed at Panmunjom.

