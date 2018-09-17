Super Typhoon Mangkhut Reportedly Leaves Dozens Injured in Hong Kong

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people who sought treatment in Hong Kong's hospitals after super typhoon Mangkhut hit the region increased to 362 people, local media reported on Monday.

According to Hong Kong's RTHK broadcaster, the typhoon hit Hong Kong at about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (11:00 GMT). Nearly 50 temporary shelters have been set up in the area, to which over 1,200 people already turned. At least 889 flights to and from Hong Kong were canceled on Sunday due to the natural hazard.

According to media reports, in the Philippines Mangkhut claimed lives of at least 59 people and caused injuries to nearly 50 others.

Video: Major damage done to hotel in Hong Kong from typhoon Mangkhut pic.twitter.com/9nyVCTXVvN — PMW News (@PorterMediaNews) 16 сентября 2018 г.

Mangkhut became the 22nd typhoon to hit the world this year. Meteorologists recommend that the local authorities be ready for an emergency and promptly take all the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the possible catastrophe.

A total of 950,000 people have been evacuated in Guangdong's 14 cities as of Monday morning, the province's administration added. According to media reports, in the Philippines Mangkhut claimed lives of at least 59 people and caused injuries to nearly 50 others.

Super Typhoon #Mangkhut landed at 5 p.m. (Beijing time) Sun on the coast of Jiangmen, S China's Guangdong, packing winds up to 162 km/h (101 mph); it also slammed China's Hong Kong on Sun with strong winds and heavy rain, leaving 213 people injured. pic.twitter.com/xZ8WdCcc2X — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 17 сентября 2018 г.

