Zico, Ailee to Wow Northern Neighbors With K-Pop During Summit in Pyongyang

The inter-Korean summit will be held in Pyongyang later this month. Moon Jae-in, who will be the first South Korean president to visit the North Korean capital in more than a decade, will be accompanied by K-pop stars.

Block B leader Zico and Ailee have been included in a South Korean delegation consisting of 52 members — government officials, politicians, business leaders and representatives from some other fields — that will visit the North Korean capital Pyongyang later in September to attend the upcoming summit between the two countries.

The two K-pop stars will travel alongside songwriter Kim Hyung-suk, who is expected to perform a rendition of "Arirang" and "Our Wish Is Reunification" with the piano, the Korea Herald reports.

​What Zico or Ailee are going to perform at the summit is still unclear.

Internet users, meanwhile, rushed to social networks to express their support for the musicians.

It's not first time that South Korea uses K-pop diplomacy toward its northern neighbor. Earlier in the year, the five-strong female group Red Velvet and the solo singer Seohyun, who rose to fame as part of the band Girls' Generation, and Cho Yong-pil visited North Korea.

READ MORE: K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea

"Our goal is to impress North Koreans in the same way that South Koreans have been moved by their musicians," famed composer Yoon Sang, who at the time the team of musicians, said.

Meanwhile, a team of 93 South Korean government officials, technology staff and reporters arrived in North Korea on Sunday on 19 buses to make final logistical preparations for the summit.

The inter-Korean summit is set to be held in Pyongyang on September 18-20. The South Korean president is expected to use a direct flight to travel to Pyongyang.

The first meeting of the two leaders was held at the Panmunjom truce village on April 27. Less than in a month later, the two counterparts met once again. The upcoming meeting is expected to be devoted to issues relating to the implementation of the declaration signed at Panmunjom.