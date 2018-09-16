Register
14:11 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A candle burns a prayer message for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016

    Brit Ready for Cambodian Jungle Search to Find Missing MH370 Using Google Earth

    © AFP 2018 / MOHD RASFAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British video producer Ian Wilson previously claimed he had found the Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane, which vanished from radar screens over 4 years ago while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

    In a bid to unravel the biggest modern aviation mystery, tech expert Ian Wilson will head into the Cambodian jungle in a couple of weeks after he allegedly spotted the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines aircraft on Google Maps.

    READ MORE: MH370: Missing Malaysian Airliner Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle

    Relatives of Chinese passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 light candles in a prayer room in Beijing, China, Friday, April 4, 2014.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Last Desperate Message Sent to Doomed MH370 Revealed
    Although the pictures appeared to show a 70-meter plane, which is a close match to the 63.7-meters of the missing MH370, the video producer is convinced that the jet fell in the mountainous terrain west of the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and has already agreed with Helicopters Cambodia to fly him to the site.

    The company will fly him around three miles away from the coordinates he determined because the jungle is said to be too dense, so, once landed, Wilson, accompanied by an experienced guide, will embark on his mission.

    “If someone comes along, I’ll take anyone there. You’d have to walk from around three miles. We can drop him off or land anywhere, but he’s really got to sit down and plan the whole thing. It’s not as simple as dropping off and just heading into the jungle, it’s pretty thick in there. […] The risk is going in and getting lost if you’ve got jungle and tall trees. But you can get people to help you, hunters or working in that area,” the head of Helicopters Cambodia told the Daily Star.

    Wilson, who is expected to leave for Cambodia in October, said that the company specialized in “going into really dense terrain.”

    “There was a section called ‘special purposes’, so I said if I was to turn up, give you some coordinates, is it possible you could take me there? He said I know who you are, and absolutely you can take me there and gave me the price, which was like $4,000. The helicopter company said if we take you, we’ll get you right in there.”

    The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © REUTERS / Rob Griffith/Pool/Files
    Air Traffic Controllers May Face Action in MH370 Case - Reports
    Earlier this week, a group of aviation experts conducted an aerial search of the alleged area but found no signs of the plane.

    However, private investigator Andre Milne told the Daily Star that their mission was “useless” due to the fact that they didn’t make the trek by foot.

    “Flying ‘over’ a deep jungle growth forest to look for an aircraft that has been on the ground for over four years is virtually useless because of the thick vegetation that will have grown all around and over the aircraft making it impossible to see from the air. I know this from firsthand experience of having investigated aircraft and helicopter crash sites in tropical growth forest regions in the past. Google must confirm the authenticity of the image and the coordinates immediately, provided the image is deemed as authentic,” Milne was cited as saying.

    After finding the alleged crash site using satellite images on Google Earth, Wilson discovered that the purported plane was 70 meters as opposed to 63.7 meters that the Malaysia Airlines jet should be. He, however, believes that this may be due to the destruction of the aircraft’s tail section.

    READ MORE: Flight MH370: Unplanned Turn Done Manually, Not by Autopilot — Investigators

    Shortly after take-off from Kuala Lumpur, the Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014. So far, only a few pieces of debris believed to be parts of the missing aircraft have been found at different locations, including Mozambique, South Africa and the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

    Tags:
    jungle, mission, search, airline, aircraft, radar, disappearance, jet, plane, google maps, Flight MH370, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance, Cambodia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse