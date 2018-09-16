Samsung, Hyundai, LG to Join S Korea's Moon During Pyongyang Visit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's delegation for his upcoming visit to Pyongyang next week will include top managers of industrial conglomerates Samsung, Hyundai, LG, POSCO and SK Group, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean delegation will comprise 52 government officials, politicians, business leaders and representatives from some other fields, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the presidential office.

The participants will include Samsung Group Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, POSCO Chairman Choi Jeong-woo, Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Kim Yong-hwan, and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

Hyundai Group leader Hyun Jeong-Eun, as well as SoCar car-sharing service CEO Lee Jae-ung will also be part of the delegation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon will also be accompanied by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

If media personnel is counted, the entire South Korean delegation will include around 200 people, the presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said at a press briefing.

Earlier on September 16, a team of 93 South Korean government officials, technology staff and reporters arrived in North Korea on 19 buses to make final logistical preparations for the summit.

The intra-Korean summit will be held in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on September 18-20. The South Korean president is expected to use a direct flight to travel to Pyongyang.

The first meeting of the two leaders was held at the Panmunjom truce village on April 27. Less than in a month the two counterparts met once again. The forthcoming meeting is expected to be devoted to the issues relating to the implementation of the declaration signed at Panmunjom.