Register
08:47 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Haruki Murakami

    Haruki Murakami Withdraws His Nomination for Alternative Nobel Award - Reports

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japanese author Haruki Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to "concentrate on writing, away from media attention", the organizers of the New Academy Prize in Literature said while announcing his withdrawal, Reuters reported.

    The other nominees for the alternative prize are British-born author Neil Gaiman, Guadeloupe-born Maryse Conde and Vietnam-born Kim Thuy.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, center in the background, makes opening remark during a trilateral meeting in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo / Katsumi Kasahara/Pool Photo
    S Korea, China, Japan Agree to Hold 'Culture Olympics' in 2018-2022
    Haruki Murakami was born in 1949. He studied French philology and classical drama in Waseda University. His first book "Hear the Wind Sing" (1974) made him famous and won the Gunzou literary prize. One of Japan's most successful literary exports, Murakami's Nobel prospects are reportedly the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country.

    An alternative prize was set up by a group of Swedish cultural figures after this year's Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish Academy.

    READ MORE: Nobel Literature Prize Winner V.S. Naipaul Dies at Age of 85

    In particular, six members of the academy have decided to step down earlier this year. The decision was reportedly linked to sexual assault allegations against Jean-Claude Arnault, a French culture figure with whom the Swedish Academy had close ties. Last fall, several members of the jury resigned after Arnault's wife Katarina Frostenson remained on the panel even as the allegations against her husband were made public. Swedish Academy's Permanent Secretary Sara Danius stepped down in April.

    Related:

    World Mourning as Former UN Chief and Nobel Prize Laureate Kofi Annan Dies
    Nobel Literature Prize Winner V.S. Naipaul Dies at Age of 85
    Norwegian MP Nominates Venezuelan Opposition Leader Lopez for Nobel Prize
    'Man of Peace': Norwegian MPs Nominate Trump for Nobel Prize
    Tags:
    withdrawal, nomination, award, author, writing, Nobel Prize in Literature, Haruki Murakami, Sweden, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse