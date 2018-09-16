Haruki Murakami Withdraws His Nomination for Alternative Nobel Award - Reports

The other nominees for the alternative prize are British-born author Neil Gaiman, Guadeloupe-born Maryse Conde and Vietnam-born Kim Thuy.
An alternative prize was set up by a group of Swedish cultural figures after this year's Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish Academy.
READ MORE: Nobel Literature Prize Winner V.S. Naipaul Dies at Age of 85
In particular, six members of the academy have decided to step down earlier this year. The decision was reportedly linked to sexual assault allegations against Jean-Claude Arnault, a French culture figure with whom the Swedish Academy had close ties. Last fall, several members of the jury resigned after Arnault's wife Katarina Frostenson remained on the panel even as the allegations against her husband were made public. Swedish Academy's Permanent Secretary Sara Danius stepped down in April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)