Mangkhut Death Toll Reportedly Hits 25 as Severe Typhoon Batters Philippines

A super typhoon Mangkhut has hit the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) along with torrential rain, killing at least 25 people, wrecking homes and triggering multiple landslides, Reuters reported.

According to media reports, more than four million people are directly in the path of the storm, which has wind gusts reaching up to 330 kph.

Local authorities have reportedly raised alert levels to the second-highest — signal four — in Cagayan, northern Isabela, Apayao and Abra provinces.

Allahuakbar. Here it is! The highest hurricane signal T10 called Super Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong currently. Hujan lebat followed by angin sgt kuat. Expected to bcome more "aggressive" in the aftrnoon. Didoakn agr smua yg trlibat dlindungi Allah SWT.Amiin



Stay safe evryone!

State meteorological agency PAGASA, however, has reportedly downgraded typhoon's threat level, but warned the danger was far from over, with storm surges and heavy rains that had caused widespread flooding and landslides.

(Chapman) Torrential rain caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut. While players are safe and sound enjoying a day of #mtg, here's a view of the entrance of KITEC where #gphk is being held. The Hurricane Signal No. 10 is currently in effect, and the typhoon is less than 100 miles away.

Philippines Presidential Adviser Francis Tolentino told Reuters that the landslides have caused 20 deaths in the Cordillera region on the main island of Luzon and four in nearby Nueva Vizcaya province, adding that a treefall in the province of Ilocos Sur resulted in another death.

The storm caused severe flooding in several provinces and in parts of the capital Manila. According to Reuters, local autorities plan to release water from dams, fearing rains could push water reservoirs to dangerous levels.

Mangkhut had been reportedly a category 5 storm for days since wreaking havoc in the US Pacific territories of Micronesia before heading towards the Philippines, where it is the 15th and strongest storm this year.