UN Embargo Policy Futile as DPRK Continues Sanctions Violations - Reports

According to the media outlet, the document holds that North Korea has been involved in arms sales to Syria, Yemen, Libya and other conflict zones, despite the sanctions.
“These violations render the latest U.N. sanctions ineffective by flouting the caps on the [North Korea’s] import of petroleum products and crude oil as well as the coal ban imposed in 2017,” the report read, as quoted by the newspaper.
READ MORE: US Says North Korea Violated UN Sanctions at Least 89 Times in 2018
The news comes amid the ongoing row around the UN report, sparked by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's statement accusing Russia of interfering in its contents by allegedly pressuring the experts who authored it to make changes. Moscow has dismissed accusations.
