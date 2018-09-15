N Korea Resumes Regular Flights to China's Dalian After 12-Year Hiatus - Reports

On Thursday, a passenger aircraft of the North Korean airline Air Koryo landed at Dalian airport, and then flew to Pyongyang with nearly 70 passengers on board, the Yonhap reported, citing local travel companies.
Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese airline Air China resumed direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang.
However, the website of Air Koryo, which shows routes to Beijing, Shenyang, and Vladivostok, has not yet provided information on flights to Dalian.
