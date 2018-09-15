Five People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan - Reports

All the servicemen on board, including four passengers and a pilot, were killed in the crash, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing governor of the Khaki Safed district Mohammad Navrozi.
According to the governor of the Khaki Safed district, the helicopter was fired at by the Taliban* militants.Taliban attack.
READ MORE: UK Army's Armored Vehicles in Afghanistan Break Down Over Heat — Reports
Earlier in September, a Moldovan MI-8 MTV helicopter, belonging to the Valan International Cargo Charter carrier, crashed in the Afghan northern province of Balkh, with two crew members and 10 passengers killed.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
