Five People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were killed in a crash of a military helicopter in the province of Farah, the west of Afghanistan, the 1TV broadcaster reported.

All the servicemen on board, including four passengers and a pilot, were killed in the crash, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing governor of the Khaki Safed district Mohammad Navrozi.

According to the governor of the Khaki Safed district, the helicopter was fired at by the Taliban* militants.

However, the provincial governor's spokesman Naser Mehri denied it, saying the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction, and not as a result of a Taliban attack

Earlier in September, a Moldovan MI-8 MTV helicopter, belonging to the Valan International Cargo Charter carrier, crashed in the Afghan northern province of Balkh, with two crew members and 10 passengers killed.

