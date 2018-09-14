Court Compensates Indian Space Scientist Framed in Espionage Case

In an interview to Sputnik in May this year, Indian space scientist Nambi Narayan had alleged that American and European agencies were clearly interested in scuttling the Indian purchase of space technology from Russia by influencing the Indian police to fabricate a case of espionage against him 24 years ago.

The apex court of India has compensated former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested 24 years ago on charges of spying, with 5 million Indian rupees. The Supreme Court of India has also formed a committee headed by a retired judge to inquire into the role of Kerala police officials in the arrest of Narayanan.

Narayanan had moved the apex court seeking criminal proceedings against police officers involved in the investigation and prosecution.

"Arrest of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan was needless and unnecessary," the court said while giving the judgment.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the release of his book on the alleged spy case, scientist Nambi Narayanan alleged that there American and European agencies were clearly interested in scuttling the Indian purchase of space technology from Russia.

"There were forces which wanted to scuttle this. An investigation should be done to find out who fabricated the alleged espionage case and who all colluded with it," Narayanan told Sputnik.