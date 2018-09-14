Chinese FM Says Unilateralism Policy Impedes 'Stability on Our Planet'

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that he had met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in the Chinese capital of Beijing adding that both of them had expressed their opposition to the policy of unilateralism.

“Since the start of this year the international situation has become more complicated and volatile, multilateralism faces problems, principles of international rules suffered a significant blow. China and France are big, responsible states that are sharing the common aspiration for peace and stability, openness and cooperation, development and progress. We are ready to work with France on boosting strategic communication and coordination, to make the necessary contribution to the preservation of multilateralism, improvement of the global governance and stability on our planet,” the minister said as quoted by the Foreign Ministry’s statement.

Le Drian pointed out that unilateralism and the policy of force were currently on the rise.

“France is committed to multilateralism and is ready to boost coordination and cooperation with China, strengthen the multilateral international system,” the French minister said.

The ministers have not mentioned any country while speaking about the policy on unilateralism. However, both China and France have earlier voiced their concern about the unilateral US decision to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

