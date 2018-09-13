Register
13 September 2018
    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) communication satellite GSAT-19, carried onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III ), launches at Sriharikota on June 5, 2017

    India Continues to Use Foreign Launchers for Heavy Satellites

    © AFP 2018 / ARUN SANKAR
    Against speculations that India was planning to completely ditch foreign agencies for satellite launches, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has engaged Arianespace for the launch of two crucial telecommunications satellites, GSAT-31 and GSAT-30.

    Two European heavy-lift Ariane 5 launch vehicles would be used to launch India's GSAT-31 and GSAT-30 from the Guiana Space Center, Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at the end of 2018, starting with GSAT-31, Arianespace announced on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: India to Launch Manned Space Mission by 2022, PM Declares on Independence Day

    "Arianespace is delighted that ISRO has entrusted Ariane 5 with two new GEO satellites to deliver: GSAT-31 and GSAT-30, to be the 23rd and 24th ISRO satellites launched by Arianespace since our first joint success with APPLE in 1981," said Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace.

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India Needs Space Command – Strategic Technologies Head of Leading Think Tank
    Weighing around 2,500 to 2,600 kg at launch, GSAT-31 will be based on an enhanced I-2K platform that will replace INSAT 4CR, which will become obsolete in January next year. As for GSAT-30, it will be based on an I-3K platform, will weigh 3,450 kg at launch and ensure continuity of service for INSAT 4A, positioned at 83° East longitude. It will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.

    "Both satellites will be designed, assembled and integrated by ISRO. They are planned as replacement satellites for the currently operational satellites providing key national services in multiple frequency bands including C- and Ku Bands," a statement issued by Arianespace reads. 

    READ MORE: India Readies Baby Rockets to Tap Small Satellites’ Market

    Originally, the ISRO had planned to use its GSLV Mark-3 rocket to launch the two satellites. However, with the ambitious second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 lined up for early next year, ISRO was compelled to engage a foreign agency for the launch of the heavy communications satellites.

    The ISRO has been keen on roping in the domestic private sector to finance the rocket manufacturing and satellite launch business so that it can itself focus on research. However,, there has been no significant progress on this front.

    NASA, ISRO Confirm Aerosol Layer Over Asian Region
    Indian Court Reopens ISRO Espionage Case; Compensates Acquitted Scientist
    ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches
    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
