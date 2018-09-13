Register
15:59 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India

    US Wants to Support India, Pakistan in Bilateral Dialogue Resumption – Official

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The discord between India and Pakistan is deeply rooted in their rivalry over the dominance of Kashmir. The hostility manifests itself in the form of allegations and counter-allegations of ceasefire violations and cross-border terrorism, making any diplomatic solution of the issue highly elusive.

    The Trump administration has indicated its willingness to support India and Pakistan in creating an atmosphere conducive to peace talks.

    "If the conditions can be created for a productive bilateral conversation, obviously we would be very supportive," Alice G. Wells, the US Principal Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs said while briefing the media in America about a 2+2 ministerial dialogue held in India.

    READ MORE: Pakistan's New Govt, India Discuss Indus Water Treaty

    Expressing satisfaction over the channels of communication that the two neighbors were already using, such as the dialogue between their national security advisers and the director general of military operations, US Principal Deputy Secretary of State Alice G. Wells asserted that a reduction in cross-border terrorism was the main expectation India has had from Pakistan for the resumption of dialogue.

    "We understand and had frequent conversations with the Indian partners on the expectations that there would be a demonstrable reduction in cross-border terrorism or infiltration that would help create the confidence for dialogue to take place," Alice G. Wells said.

    18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu on November 26, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / NARENDRA SHRESTHA / POOL
    India’s Anti-Pakistan Diplomacy Goes Awry; Nepal, Thailand Skip Military Drill
    It is noteworthy that prior to his visit to New Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pakistan where he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed the US's concerns over terrorism.

    "There has been a very consistent message during Secretary Pompeo's visit about our desire to work with Pakistan productively, constructively and the kind of concerns we have," Alice G. Wells said.

    READ MORE: Indian PM's Call to Pakistan's PM Designate a Positive Gesture — Pakistani Envoy

    On August 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, conveying that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Pakistan. On his part, Khan had expressed Pakistan's willingness to restart the stalled peace process.

    The bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbors plunged into an abyss following terror attacks in 2016 on Indian military camps. The two sides continue to accuse each other of frequent ceasefire violations along the de facto border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.

    Related:

    CPEC and the Power Game Between India, Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan
    ‘Don’t Drag Us into Your Electoral Battle’ – Pakistan Tells India
    US Risks Alienating Historic Ally Pakistan With Closer Ties to India
    India Rejects Any US Mediation in India-Pakistan Relations
    Tags:
    cross, third party, mediation, terrorism, dialogue, border, Trump administration, India, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse