US Wants to Support India, Pakistan in Bilateral Dialogue Resumption – Official

The discord between India and Pakistan is deeply rooted in their rivalry over the dominance of Kashmir. The hostility manifests itself in the form of allegations and counter-allegations of ceasefire violations and cross-border terrorism, making any diplomatic solution of the issue highly elusive.

The Trump administration has indicated its willingness to support India and Pakistan in creating an atmosphere conducive to peace talks.

"If the conditions can be created for a productive bilateral conversation, obviously we would be very supportive," Alice G. Wells, the US Principal Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs said while briefing the media in America about a 2+2 ministerial dialogue held in India.

Expressing satisfaction over the channels of communication that the two neighbors were already using, such as the dialogue between their national security advisers and the director general of military operations, US Principal Deputy Secretary of State Alice G. Wells asserted that a reduction in cross-border terrorism was the main expectation India has had from Pakistan for the resumption of dialogue.

"We understand and had frequent conversations with the Indian partners on the expectations that there would be a demonstrable reduction in cross-border terrorism or infiltration that would help create the confidence for dialogue to take place," Alice G. Wells said.

It is noteworthy that prior to his visit to New Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pakistan where he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed the US's concerns over terrorism.

"There has been a very consistent message during Secretary Pompeo's visit about our desire to work with Pakistan productively, constructively and the kind of concerns we have," Alice G. Wells said.

On August 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, conveying that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with Pakistan. On his part, Khan had expressed Pakistan's willingness to restart the stalled peace process.

The bilateral relations between the two South Asian neighbors plunged into an abyss following terror attacks in 2016 on Indian military camps. The two sides continue to accuse each other of frequent ceasefire violations along the de facto border in Kashmir, a territory that both countries claim as their own.