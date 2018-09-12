Register
22:25 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People attend the launch ceremony of China's first domestically built polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, at a shipyard in Shanghai, China September 10, 2018.

    China Launches First Home-Made Polar Icebreaker Xuelong 2

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    China's first domestically built polar icebreaker, Xuelong 2, was launched by officials at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai on Monday, highlighting the country's continued efforts to boost polar research and improve expedition capabilities.

    Xuelong 2, also known as Snow Dragon 2, has an operational range of roughly 20,000 nautical miles and is able to break through ice up to 1.5 meters thick at a top speed of 3 knots. The vessel can reach an overall top speed of 15 knots, according to The Diplomat.

    In the upcoming months, the icebreaker, which saw its beginnings in December of 2016, will undergo several sea trials before being deployed into service sometime in early 2019. Once the ship clears all tests, it will be paired with Xuelong, its predecessor, and sent off on its first expedition to Antarctica.

    US Coast Guard handout file image received 05 August, 2007, shows the 420-foot (128m) Coast Guard cutter Healy the largest and most technically advanced icebreaker in the US
    © AFP 2018 / HO / US COAST GUARD
    'Operation Deep Freeze': US Icebreaker Heads for Antarctica to Resupply Bases

    Unlike Xuelong, the upgraded vessel is able to break through ice by using both its bow and stern and will be able to accomodate a crew of 90, according to China Daily.

    "It will be equipped with an advanced oceanographic survey and monitoring apparatus, enabling experts to carry out research into polar ice coverage, atmospheric and environmental conditions, as well as conduct seafloor and biological resource surveys," The Diplomat reported, quoting a statement from the Jiangnan shipyard.

    According to website The Maritime Executive, the ship houses both wet and dry labs, a large working deck and a moon pool that allows researchers to deploy various instruments in ice-covered seas.The ship also comes complete with a landing platform and space for a hangar large enough to fit two helicopters.

    News of Xuelong 2's launching ceremony comes after it was previously reported that China has started working on a nuclear-powered icebreaker cargo vessel, the South China Morning Post reported, speculating that such a ship could lead to the creation of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier or a floating nuclear power plant, similar to Russia's Akademik Lomonosov.

    Although Xuelong 2 was designed by Finland's Aker Arctic Technology and the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China owns the intellectual property rights to the icebreaker. Ahead of the ship's completion, Wu Gang, the chief designer of Xuelong 2, was quoted as saying that foreign partners were brought in to ensure that the building process would be "smooth."

    Nuclear power plant. (File)
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia, China Discuss Joint Development of Overseas NPP Projects - Rosatom

    "It's a road we've never taken before," he said. The first Xuelong was bought from Ukraine in 1994 before being refitted in 2007 and decked out with new upgrades in 2013, the Post reported.

    Xuelong and Xuelong 2 are both operated by the Polar Research Institute of China, which is linked to the Chinese Arctic and Antarctic Administration, a division that reports to the Ministry of Land and Resources.

    China has so far taken part in 34 expeditions in the Antarctic and eight in the Arctic, according to Marex.

    Related:

    Expanding 2-Ship US Icebreaker Fleet Becomes Top National Security Priority
    'Operation Deep Freeze': US Icebreaker Heads for Antarctica to Resupply Bases
    Ka-27 Lands on Icebreaker
    Meet Russia's Newest Icebreaker Ilya Muromets
    New Russian Icebreaker Ilya Muromets to Start State Trials Wednesday - MoD
    Tags:
    icebreaker, Snow Dragon 2, Xuelong 2, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok