Senior US Officials Propose New Round of Trade Talks With China - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior Trump administration officials have proposed a new round of trade talks with China in an effort to address existing issues and concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other senior administration officials have invited Chinese counterparts to a new round of trade talks to address concerns before the United States considers imposing more tariffs on Chinese goods, the Wall Street Journal said citing people briefed on the matter.

The meeting may take place in Washington, DC or Beijing in the coming weeks, the report said.

READ MORE: China's Belt, Road Initiative Provides Alternative Amid US Sanctions — Academic

Trump said on Friday that the United States was ready to proceed with imposing additional tariffs on Chinese products worth $267 billion. China has vowed to retaliate if the United States takes any new steps to impose tariffs.

Tensions between the United States and China escalated in March, after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose import duties on steel and aluminum. Since, Washington and Beijing exchanged several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, with bilateral trade consultations failing to yield results.

READ MORE: Chinese Economic Growth Slows, Exports Strengthen Amid Trade Tensions With US

In early August, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said President Donald Trump had asked him to consider raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent.