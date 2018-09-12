Register
22:26 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge

    Problem of Signing Russia-Japan Peace Treaty

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Wednesday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to sign a peace treaty between Russia and Japan until the end of the year without any preconditions.

    The problem of signing the peace treaty, which would include the solution of the issue of border demarcation, has long been a specific feature in Russia-Japan relations.

    The main obstacle standing in the way of an agreement is Japan’s unjustified territorial claims to the South Kuril Islands — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai. The Kuril Islands are claimed by both Russia and Japan. However, all of the islands are under Russian jurisdiction.

    READ MORE: Abe Unlikely to Move on Putin's Treaty Proposal Before Election — Ex-Envoy

    Southern Kurils are an archipelago of volcanic islands, which separates the Sea of Okhotsk from the Pacific Ocean, stretching from the northeastern corner of Japanese Hokkaido Island to Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. They consist of two parallel groups of islands, Greater Kuril Ridge and Lesser Kuril Ridge. The Kuril Islands were first mentioned by a 17th-century Russian explorer Vladimir Atlasov. Most of the Kuril Islands were mapped in 1745.

    READ MORE: Putin Offers Abe Peace Treaty, Japan to Proceed After Kuril Islands Issue Solved

    The Japanese moved to the Northern Kurils in parallel with the development of the Kurils by Russia. Rebuffing the Japanese onslaught, Russia built a fortified military camp on the island of Urup in 1795. A dual power actually formed on the Kuril Islands by 1804 — the influence of Russia was felt more strongly in the Northern Kurils, while the Japanese influence — in the South. But formally all the Kurils still belonged to Russia.

    On January 26, 1855, the first Russian-Japanese treaty was signed in the Japanese city of Shimoda, the Treaty of Shimoda, formally the Treaty of Commerce and Navigation. It proclaimed the relations of peace and friendship between the two countries, opened three Japanese ports for Russian ships and established a border in the South Kuril Islands between the islands of Urup and Iturup.

    READ MORE: Japan Submits Note of Protest to Russia Over Festivities in S Kurils — Official

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, right, during their meeting. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky
    Ex-Japan FM: I Told Putin We Follow US Policy as We're Surrounded by Nuke States
    A new Treaty on the exchange of territories was signed in 1875. According to the agreement, Russia obtained the undisputed sovereignty of Sakhalin Island in exchange for 18 Kuril Islands.

    The Kuril Islands were under Japanese rule from 1875 till 1945.

    On February 11, 1945 the leaders of the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom signed an agreement, according to which in exchange for the participation of Soviet troops in the war against Japan, the Kuril Islands and South Sakhalin, lost in the Russian-Japanese War of 1904-1905, were to be transferred to the Soviet Union.

    On September 2, 1945, Japan signed the act of unconditional surrender, accepting the conditions of the Potsdam Declaration of 1945, according to which its sovereignty was limited to the islands of Honshu, Kyushu, Shikoku and Hokkaido as well as the smaller islands of Japanese archipelago. The islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai passed to the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union did not sign a peace treaty with Japan at the San Francisco Conference in 1951, saying that there were no clear indications that Southern Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands had become sovereign territories of the Soviet Union in the document.

    The refusal to sign the peace treaty had serious diplomatic consequences. Taking advantage of this fact, Japan, as recommended by the United States in 1955, made claims to the Soviet Union for all the Kuril Islands and Southern Sakhalin, referring to the bilateral Treaty on Trade and the Borders of 1855. As a result of the two-year negotiations, the positions of the two countries became closer and Japan limited its claims to the islands of Habomai, Shikotan, Kunashir and Iturup.

    READ MORE: Japanese Lawmaker Reveals What Will Help to Resolve Kurils Issue

    On October 19, 1956, the Joint Declaration of the Soviet Union and Japan was signed in Moscow on ending the state of war and the restoration of diplomatic and consular relations. The Soviet leadership decided to note in the document that in meeting the wishes of Japan and taking into account the interests of the Japanese state, Moscow agrees to transfer the islands of Habomai and Shikotan to Japan, however, the transfer itself will be made after the conclusion of a peace treaty between the parties.

    A protocol on the development of trade with the mutual granting of the most favored nation treatment was signed simultaneously with the declaration.

    After the conclusion of the Japanese-US treaty on the security in 1960, the Soviet Union annulled the commitments made in 1956 declaration.

    Later the Soviet side said that the territorial issue in relations between the Soviet Union and Japan was resolved as a result of World War II.

    In April 1991, following the official visit of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev to Japan, a joint Soviet-Japanese statement was signed. The Soviet Union for the first time officially recognized the existence of a territorial problem in relations with Japan, stressing the importance of speeding up the work on the completion of the peace treaty, using experience in bilateral negotiations, beginning with the Joint Soviet-Japanese Declaration of 1956.

    A new stage in Russian-Japanese relations began after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1993, Russian President Boris Yeltsin made an official visit to Japan. The Tokyo Declaration, according to which the parties agreed to "overcome the heavy legacy of the past in bilateral relations" and "to conclude an early peace agreement by resolving the issue" in order to fully normalize bilateral relations, was signed during the talks on October 13.

    The presidents of Russia and Japan repeatedly returned to the issue of the peace treaty and the territorial problem in subsequent years, but still, there were no results, since the positions of the parties have been diametrically opposed.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday discussed joint economic activities of Russia and Japan on the Kuril Islands.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday discussed joint economic activities of Russia and Japan on the Kuril Islands.

    Japan claims the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai, referring to the bilateral Treaty on Trade and Borders of 1855. Moscow’s position is that the Southern Kurils have become part of the Soviet Union following World War II and Russian sovereignty over them was established under international law.

    According to the Joint Declaration of 1956, the transfer of Habomai and Shikotan to Japan was specified and the fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not mentioned. Experts believe that distinction of the status of the two pairs of islands in this document created the main difficulties for the entire negotiation process over the 60 years. The idea of transferring two islands at first, as it was specified in the 1956 declaration, was discussed at a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Japan, Vladimir Putin and Yoshiro Mori, in 2001, but with Junichiro Koizumi’s coming to power, the idea was postponed.

    Martin Shpanberg Lighthouse on the Crab Cape, Shikotan Island, Kuril Islands
    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    Japan Concerned Over US Company’s Plans to Build Power Plant on Kuril Islands

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced in October 2016 that he was proposing Putin to take responsibility and jointly promote negotiations to resolve the issue of the peace treaty.

    During Putin’s visit to Japan in December 2016, the leaders agreed to launch negotiations on the establishment of joint economic activities in the South Kuril Islands. Putin noted that such cooperation will help create a favorable atmosphere for the continuation of negotiations on concluding a peace treaty. In February 2017, the Japanese Foreign Ministry established a council for joint economic activities. Implementation of joint projects is considered in such areas as mariculture, greenhousing, tourism, wind energy and waste treatment. According to the agreement, this activity should not violate the legal positions of both countries.

    On September 12, 2018, Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, proposed Japan to sign a peace treaty before the end of the year without any preconditions. He suggested including a provision on Moscow and Tokyo’s commitment to settle disputes on the territorial issue within the text of the document.

    Tags:
    peace treaty, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse