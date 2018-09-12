Afghan Parliament to Review Security Pact With US - Reports

"The idea [of a review] was put forward by some lawmakers in the Lower House on Monday and it was approved by the majority of the MPs through voting on Wednesday," the television news outlet 1TV reported.
However, the security condition continues to worsen, with killings of civilians and security forces rising, as with Tuesday’s suicide terrorist attack that killed 68 people and wounded 165 in Nangarhar province, the report noted.
The report indicated that Afghanistan’s present government continues to back a continued US presence as necessary to strengthen the nation’s security forces.
