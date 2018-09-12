Afghan Parliament to Review Security Pact With US - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of lawmakers in Afghanistan’s parliament have voted to review their nation’s security agreement with the United States, including permission for permanent US military bases to remain in the country, according to reports on Wednesday.

"The idea [of a review] was put forward by some lawmakers in the Lower House on Monday and it was approved by the majority of the MPs through voting on Wednesday," the television news outlet 1TV reported.

The present agreement allowed US forces and military bases to remain in Afghanistan after the US combat mission ended in 2014, the report explained.

However, the security condition continues to worsen, with killings of civilians and security forces rising, as with Tuesday’s suicide terrorist attack that killed 68 people and wounded 165 in Nangarhar province, the report noted.

The report indicated that Afghanistan’s present government continues to back a continued US presence as necessary to strengthen the nation’s security forces.