Car Rams Into Crowd in China, Killing 3 and Injuring 43 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The driver of the car has been detained; the motives behind the attack remain unknown.

A red Land Rover rammed into a crowd in the Chinese city of Hengyang on Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring 43 more, Paper reported.

The media outlet specified that the car was severely damaged.

Chine. Une voiture a foncé sur la foule dans un jardin public à Hengyang, Hunan. 3 morts, 43 blessés pic.twitter.com/fHkYVZINu0 — Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) September 12, 2018

According to a video shared on social media networks, dozens of people panicked as a 4x4 vehicle drove into a crowd.

No immediate comment from the authorities has been provided. The reasons behind the attack remain unknown.