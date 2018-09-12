Car Rams Into Crowd in China, Killing 3 and Injuring 43 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A red Land Rover rammed into a crowd in the Chinese city of Hengyang on Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring 43 more, Paper reported.
The media outlet specified that the car was severely damaged.
Chine. Une voiture a foncé sur la foule dans un jardin public à Hengyang, Hunan. 3 morts, 43 blessés pic.twitter.com/fHkYVZINu0— Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) September 12, 2018
According to a video shared on social media networks, dozens of people panicked as a 4x4 vehicle drove into a crowd.
湖南衡东：今晚发生特大报复社会血案，车子冲向广场舞人群，冲撞死伤20多人。（转于微信朋友圈） pic.twitter.com/piT6gheIZI— 姜尚DXH (@jiangshangdxh31) September 12, 2018
No immediate comment from the authorities has been provided. The reasons behind the attack remain unknown.
