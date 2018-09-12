Indian Police Nab Thieves Who Dined Using Stolen Dinnerware

Two thieves in India who stole a precious collection of gem-studded golden dinnerware and cutlery from a museum of an erstwhile royal family, instead of hiding their conquest from the public eye, chose to use them for personal consumption and got caught in the act.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The police in India's southern city of Hyderabad were taken by surprise when two thieves were caught eating food from a golden tiffin box weighing two kilograms along with a cup, saucer and spoon studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, which they stole from the Nizam Museum located in Purani Haveli in the old city of Hyderabad last week.

Hyderabad: The tiffin box, saucer, cup & spoon made of gold which were stolen from Nizam Museum on Sept 3 have been recovered by Hyderabad Police. The two accused have been arrested.

​"The main accused has been identified as Mohammad Ghouse Pasha, a resident of Shaheen Nagar, who has around 20 to 25 offenses registered against him.

The second perpetrator has been identified as Mobin, who is Ghouse's childhood friend, who was earlier convicted and jailed in Saudi Arabia. The idea to rob the museum was Mobin's idea," Hyderabad police told the media after cracking the unique case.

"We don't know whether the Nizam ever used the tiffin box, but the accused said that they ate breakfast, lunch, and dinner in it," Hyderabad's police commissioner, Anjani Kumar, said addressing the media after arresting them.

Priceless items belonging to the seventh Nizam including a diamond-studded gold tiffin box, a gold teacup, two saucers and a spoon, were stolen from the Nizam's Museum in Pathargatti by unidentified persons on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

​The stolen tiffin box, cup, saucer, and spoon belonged to the Nizam family, erstwhile rulers of Hyderabad in India. The rare collection was on display along with several other personal belongings at a museum located in Purani Haveli (meaning old palace), one of the many palaces of Nizam.

The museum is run by a private organization called the Nizam trust.