Register
17:22 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru February 18, 2015

    Indian Air Force Chief Raises Concern Over Dearth of Fighter Jets

    © REUTERS / Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Observing that the combined air combat strength of China and Pakistan cannot be matched by India even if it were to add 200 fighter jets to its current fleet, India's air force chief has expressed hope that the addition of Rafale fighter aircraft and S-400 air defense systems would help plug the gap to a large extent.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a startling admission, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief BS Dhanoa has revealed that India cannot match the combined air combat strength of China and Pakistan even if it were to add around 200 fighter jets to its fleet, while warning that India is currently facing grave threats from its adversaries.

    READ MORE: India Joins Elite Club Possessing Air-to-Air Fighter Jet Refueling Capability

    "What we do not have are the numbers, against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, we are down to 31. Even when we do have 42 squadrons, we will be below the combined numbers of two of our regional adversaries. We have to match neighbors Pakistan and China to tackle a two-front war," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said while speaking at an event in New Delhi.

    Each squadron of the Indian Air Force consists of 18 fighter jets. Pakistan has 20 squadrons "that can be brought to bear against us" while China has approximately 1,700 fighter aircraft, 800 of them fourth generation, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa added. 

    (File) A Jaguar strike aircraft touches down at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bangalore, India, Friday, July 15, 2005
    © AP Photo / Gautam Singh
    India to Acquire Spares of Grounded Foreign Jets to Revive Its Jaguar Fleet
    The IAF chief further elaborated on the threat from the northern adversary observing that China has enhanced its combat strength in the Tibetan region in recent years.

    "Chinese fighter aircraft have been permanently stationed in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) in the past few years. Advanced radar and surface-to-air missiles have also been stationed in the region," Dhanoa added.

    However, he was of the opinion that Rafale fighter jets and the S-400 Triumf air defense system would help bolster the combat capabilities of the country. 

    "By providing the Rafale and S-400, the Government is strengthening the IAF to counter the depleting force numbers," Dhanoa stated.

    India and Russia are expected to seal the contract in the first week of October on a S-400 purchase, as all negotiations including money transfer issues between the two countries have been settled. 

    READ MORE: India to Convey to US Plans to Go Ahead With Purchase of Russian S-400 — Reports

    Prior to signing the deal during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi, India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will visit Moscow on September 13-14 to hold a meeting of the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), co-chaired by her and Yuri Borisov, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation. 

     

     

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Chief Lauds China's Air Defenses in World's Toughest Terrain
    We Are 'Not Interested' in US F-35 Fighters - Indian Air Force Chief
    Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near the Himalayas
    Teeth or Tail: Funding Shortage Throws Up Crucial Choice Before Indian Air Force
    Tags:
    adversary, fighter jets, shortage, missile defense system, Rafale fighter jets, Indian Air Force, Birender Singh Dhanoa, India, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse