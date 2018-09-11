Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up in Crowd of Protesters in Afghanistan - Reports

According to TOLO News, the suicide bomb was detonated in a crowd of protesters who were calling for the resignation of the police chief of the Achin district, an area close to a crossing into neighboring Pakistan.
Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the local provincial council, stated, as quoted by Reuters, that at least 45 had died or were wounded in the blast and had been taken to local hospitals, and added that the toll could rise.
"Stop Killing of Innocent Shinwari People" A banner read. Torkham-Jalalabad Highway has been closed in Dakah area protesters. #Nangarhar, #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Q3k325b59T— HBABUR (@Humayoonbabur) September 11, 2018
Casualty figures vary: the AP cited sources as saying that the blast had claimed the lives of at least 20 people.
A suicide attacker targeted a group of people who were protesting against a Local Police commander in Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province, casualties feared. Governor spokesman— Fahim Abed (@fahimabed) September 11, 2018
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
