MH370: Missing Malaysian Airliner Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 became the world's greatest aviation mystery when it disappeared without a trace.

British video producer Ian Wilson claims he has found the Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane, after spending mere “hours” searching online, the Daily Star reported.

Wilson believes that he has spotted the wreckage of the doomed jet in a high altitude area of the Cambodian jungle after spending just hours scouring Google Maps.

The satellite maps show that the object looks like an airplane, but its length is 230 feet while the missing liner was just 206 feet-long. Wilson believes that this is due to the likely destruction of the plane’s tail section.

“It's just slightly bigger, but there's a gap [between the tail and the back of the plane] that would probably account for that" he told the Daily Star.

A team of aviation specialists will soon be on their way to the probable crash site to determine the nature of the object spotted by Ian Wilson.

The Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board dropped from radar screens on March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

READ MORE: Flight MH370: Unplanned Turn Done Manually, Not by Autopilot — Investigators

After years of massive searches failingto find the missing Boeing 777, the Malaysian government admitted in July that they still do not know what really happened to the plane.