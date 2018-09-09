China Hopes US, N Korea to Stick to Denuclearization Commitments - Parl't Chair

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China hopes that the United States and North Korea will stick to their commitments to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and highly appreciates Pyongyang's efforts, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said on Sunday.

"The Chinese side highly appreciates the positive efforts applied by the North Korean side, we hope that North Korea and the United States will be able to fulfill the arrangements that were agreed on during the meeting of the leaders of the two countries," Li said during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as quoted by Chinese Central Television.

The official went on to say that China was standing for the peaceful settlement of the issue.

"China always sticks to such goals as denuclearization, peace and stability maintenance, as well as the Korean Peninsula problem settlement via dialogue and consultations," Li said.

He added that China was ready to cooperate with the United States and North Korea and "play a constructive role in the political settlement to the Korean Peninsula issue."

Li is currently in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, where he has arrived as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in order to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of North Korea.

Within the last year, the sides have managed to reach an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. On June 12, US President Donald Trump and Kim reached an accord stipulating that North Korea would make effort to promote complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and the United States would, in turn, freeze the US-South Korean military drills and potentially lift sanctions. On July 9, Trump accused China of "exerting negative pressure" on the US-North Korean deal over its trade dispute with the United States.

