Islamist Militants Kill 2, Injure Another 2 in Southern Thailand - Reports

Channel 3 reported that militants attacked a guard post at a local educational center and a nearby house belonging to one of the volunteers at 5:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) on Saturday. According to the news outlet, the owner of the house was shot dead, while three men at the guard post sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital, where one of the injured later died.
According to the broadcaster, the police believe that the attacks were carried out by Islamist separatist groups operating in the south of the country.
Both Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces have been involved in an almost-century-long dispute between the Patani Region in the south of Thailand and the government.
