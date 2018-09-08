North Korean Leader Kim Confirmed Readiness to Visit Russia - Matvienko

PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, Speaker of the Russian Parliament's Upper House Valentina Matvienko told reporters adding that the timing and place of the visit would be clarified through the diplomatic channels.

Speaker of the Russian Parliament's Upper House Valentina Matvienko has met with Kim in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

"Kim said that that he confirmed his readiness and will to make an official visit to Russia. He said that the did not want to delay [the visit] and the work on coordination of place and timing of this visit will start via diplomatic channels now. He said that the bilateral meeting with the Russian president was very important for him, they had to discuss the strategy and prospects of our cooperation as well as a number of the important, serious issues of the international agenda," Matvienko said.

Matvienko pointed out that during the talks with Kim she handed Russian President Vladimir Putin's letter to Kim.

"I fulfilled the order, submitted a letter by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," the speaker said.

During the meeting with Matvienko Kim confirmed the importance of the Russian role in settling the Korean nuclear issue.

"He [Kim] pointed out that Russia played a very important role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue. [Kim added] that our approaches were similar," the speaker said.

Matvienko said that the talks with Kim had lasted for more than an hour and were held in a friendly manner with the North Korean leader has noted that he would preserve the traditions of friendship with Russia.

Eastern Economic Forum

Speaking further, the senior official said that the North Korean leader would not be able to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

"Yes, we have discussed the possibility [of Kim's participation in the forum]. But due to his busy, tight schedule in September, and the scheduled inter-Korean negotiations, although he personally would really want to, he won't be able to take part. However, a North Korean representative delegation, comprised of seven people and headed by the minister of external economic relations, will certainly take part," Matvienko said.

The event is scheduled for September 11-13.