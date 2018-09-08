Register
15:45 GMT +308 September 2018
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    North Korean Leader Kim Confirmed Readiness to Visit Russia - Matvienko

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, Speaker of the Russian Parliament's Upper House Valentina Matvienko told reporters adding that the timing and place of the visit would be clarified through the diplomatic channels.

    Speaker of the Russian Parliament's Upper House Valentina Matvienko has met with Kim in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

    "Kim said that that he confirmed his readiness and will to make an official visit to Russia. He said that the did not want to delay [the visit] and the work on coordination of place and timing of this visit will start via diplomatic channels now. He said that the bilateral meeting with the Russian president was very important for him, they had to discuss the strategy and prospects of our cooperation as well as a number of the important, serious issues of the international agenda," Matvienko said.

    Matvienko pointed out that during the talks with Kim she handed Russian President Vladimir Putin's letter to Kim.

    "I fulfilled the order, submitted a letter by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," the speaker said.

    READ MORE: North Korea Could Formally End War With South Without US Troop Pull Out — Report

    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    DPRK May Enter European Markets Through Cooperation With Moscow – S Korean Embassy
    During the meeting with Matvienko Kim confirmed the importance of the Russian role in settling the Korean nuclear issue.

    "He [Kim] pointed out that Russia played a very important role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue. [Kim added] that our approaches were similar," the speaker said.

    Matvienko said that the talks with Kim had lasted for more than an hour and were held in a friendly manner with the North Korean leader has noted that he would preserve the traditions of friendship with Russia.

    Eastern Economic Forum

    The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in Gaza, Friday, March 30, 2018, at United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Russia Holds Up Publication of UN Panel Report on North Korea - Envoy to UN
    Speaking further, the senior official said that the North Korean leader would not be able to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

    "Yes, we have discussed the possibility [of Kim's participation in the forum]. But due to his busy, tight schedule in September, and the scheduled inter-Korean negotiations, although he personally would really want to, he won't be able to take part. However, a North Korean representative delegation, comprised of seven people and headed by the minister of external economic relations, will certainly take part," Matvienko said.

    The event is scheduled for September 11-13.

