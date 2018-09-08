French Actor Gerard Depardieu Spotted in Pyongyang Ahead of N Korea Anniversary

Depardieu, wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt, has been spotted in the lobby bar of the Yanggakdo International Hotel in Pyongyang, according to reports.

Famous French actor Gerard Depardieu has visited the North Korean capital ahead of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

According to media reports, the actor declined to talk to journalists and "looked sad."

I'm not in a position to know why Depardieu is in Pyongyang (presumably for the North Korean 70th anniversary celebrations), but doesn't his nose look like…err.. a thingy? pic.twitter.com/TY9IN5Tnqu — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) 7 сентября 2018 г.

READ MORE: Gerard Depardieu Faces Probe Over Alleged Rape, Sex Assaults — Source

The 70th anniversary celebrations marking the founding of the DPRK will be held on September 9, with a large military parade to take place in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square.

Depardieu has starred in more than 200 films over the course of fifty years.