Register
14:29 GMT +307 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Walmart store

    Indian Traders Up in Arms Against Walmart's Entry in Country’s E-Commerce Space

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Indian traders are opposing Walmart's proposed acquisition of a 77% stake in domestic e-retailing platform Flipkart. They claim that India lacks a clear policy on e-commerce and are taking advantage of the situation; the global giants are making money and molding markets to their own advantage.

    Traders in India have announced a three-month marathon protest to stop the foray of American giant Walmart into the country's e-retail scene. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will kick-start the 90-day protest against the $16 billion deal between Walmart-and domestic e-commerce platform Flipkart starting September 15. The body has also announced a nationwide strike on September 28 as part of the protests.

    READ MORE: Walmart Pulls ‘Impeach 45' Apparel After Netizens Launch Boycott (PHOTO)

    "We are furthering our struggle and opposition to the Walmart-Flipkart deal and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the retail sector. By calling for the nationwide trade strike, we want to convey the message that the nation stands in solidarity with us," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Sputnik.

    Walmart store
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    India’s Anti-Trust Watchdog Clears $16Bln Walmart-Flipkart Deal
    The domestic retail business is in very bad shape and neighborhood shop owners are struggling. E-commerce marketplace has been indulging in practices like predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding to kill the small shop owners, Khandelwal added.

    The traders' body, last month, had filed a petition in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging the approval given by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the deal. 

    READ MORE: India's 60 Million Shopkeepers Up in Arms After Walmart's Flipkart Acquisition

    In India, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy in e-commerce is more or less regulated on the basis of a government directive called the Press Note No. 3 of 2016. The commerce and industry ministry in India notifies FDI policies through press notes. Press Note 3 enlists guidelines for FDI in the e-commerce sector and says that no discounting is allowed and that no inventory ownership directly or indirectly is allowed by e-commerce marketplaces.

    Related:

    Walmart Hits a Wall in India With Fringe Group Protesting Flipkart Acquisition
    Walmart Bans Cosmo at Checkout Lines Amid Push From Sexual Exploitation Group
    Walmart-Flipkart Deal Triggers Concerns Over Crucial Data of Indian Consumers
    Scaly Creature Discovered in Walmart Package
    Tags:
    foreign direct investment (FDI), traders, retailers, protest, ecommerce, Walmart, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top model Madalina Ghenea at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers movie at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.
    Most Beautiful Ladies of 75th Venice International Film Festival
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse