Hokkaido Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 16, Another 26 People Missing - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The death toll from a major earthquake on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido has increased to 16 people, local media reported, citing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was registered at 18:08 GMT Wednesday some 67 kilometers (42 miles) from the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido. It was earlier reported that the earthquake had killed 13 people,.

Abe also said during a Cabinet meeting that 26 people had gone missing after the earthquake, the Kyodo news agency reported.

READ MORE: Japanese Prime Minister's Visit to Russia Unaffected by Hokkaido Earthquake

The earthquake also triggered a large-scale blackout on the island, leaving 2.95 million homes without electricity. By Friday morning, electricity supply had been restored to 964,000 households, complete restoration will take about a week.

The new Chitose airport is still closed, with all Friday flights cancelled.