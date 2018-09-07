Hokkaido Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 16, Another 26 People Missing - Reports

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was registered at 18:08 GMT Wednesday some 67 kilometers (42 miles) from the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido. It was earlier reported that the earthquake had killed 13 people,.
READ MORE: Japanese Prime Minister's Visit to Russia Unaffected by Hokkaido Earthquake
The earthquake also triggered a large-scale blackout on the island, leaving 2.95 million homes without electricity. By Friday morning, electricity supply had been restored to 964,000 households, complete restoration will take about a week.
The new Chitose airport is still closed, with all Friday flights cancelled.
All comments
Show new comments (0)