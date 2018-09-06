Magnitude 8.1 Quake Hits 123 Km South-East of Fiji - USGS

The earthquake, which struck at 3:49 a.m. local time, was centered about 41 kilometers southeast of Levuka on Fiji's Ovalau island and at a depth of 669 kilometers.
At the same time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no destructive tsunami was expected in the region.
"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
13:15 || Terremoto 8.1 sacude Fiji, hay alerta de tsunami local.— Ricardo Rios C (@RdoRiosC) September 6, 2018
SHOA indica que las características del sismo 8.1 Richter, localizado 117 km al SE de Suva, Fiji, NO reúnen las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile. pic.twitter.com/W86407THBB
