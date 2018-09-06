Magnitude 8.1 Quake Hits 123 Km South-East of Fiji - USGS

The US Geological Survey reported Thursday that a magnitude 8.1 earthquake hit south-east of Suva, Fiji.

The earthquake, which struck at 3:49 a.m. local time, was centered about 41 kilometers southeast of Levuka on Fiji's Ovalau island and at a depth of 669 kilometers.

READ MORE: Two People Killed, All Power Plants Shut Down in Japan's Hokkaido After Quake

At the same time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no destructive tsunami was expected in the region.

"Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.