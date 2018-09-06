Register
15:34 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama

    India, US Sign Defense Pact to Share Critical Military Communication Technology

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue, India and the US have agreed to set up two new hotlines so that the defense ministers and external affairs ministers of the two countries can be in continuous contact with each other.

    India and the US have signed a major defense pact on Thursday after a crucial 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi. 

    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    India is Drifting Closer to China Due to Trump's Whimsical Policies – Professor
    The COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) is supposed to facilitate the transfer of communications security equipment from the US to India and ensure "interoperability" between India and the US in the Asia-Pacific region.

    READ MORE: US & India: 2+2=Stronger Partnership

    "They [the ministers] welcomed the signing of the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) that will facilitate access to advanced defense systems and enable India to optimally utilize its existing US-origin platforms," read a joint statement issued after the dialogue.  

    Pompeo in his address to the media said that both sides had decided to go forward on an "ambitious plan" to "elevate" defense cooperation and in this path the signing of COMCASA is a "major step" in defense collaboration that will allow both countries to work together to protect the Indo-Pacific region. 

    "Defense cooperation has emerged as the most significant dimension of our bilateral relationship," Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press statement. 

    READ MORE: India Accumulates Gold, Sells US Treasury Securities to Insulate Country

    Both countries have also decided to carry out tri-service joint exercises on the eastern coast of India later this year. The ministers also announced their readiness to begin negotiations on an Industrial Security Annex (ISA) that would support closer defense industry cooperation and collaboration.

    "The Ministers committed to start exchanges between the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the Indian Navy, underscoring the importance of deepening their maritime cooperation in the western Indian Ocean," the joint statement read.

    Related:

    India to Respond to US Refusal for Sanctions Waiver Over S-400 – Strategist
    US Maintains Steel Antidumping Duty on India, Relives Brazil, Spain, and Japan
    India Discusses With EU Ways to Bypass US Sanctions, Keep Buying Iranian Oil
    US May Give Concessions to India on Engagement With Iran, Russia – Senior Fellow
    Tags:
    pact, military technology, communications, sharing, military, Indian Foreign Ministry, Indian Defense Ministry, Jim Mattis, Mike Pompeo, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sushma Swaraj, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse