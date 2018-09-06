Register
14:52 GMT +306 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LGBT Flag

    India Decriminalizes Gay Sex

    © AP Photo / Esteban Felix
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India has partially struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which recognized even consensual sex between persons of the same gender as a criminal offense.

    The Indian apex court in a landmark judgment on Thursday decriminalized gay sex between consenting adults.

    "We are thankful to millions of people who stood by the LGBTQ community in its fight for equal rights. Today is a historic day for the gender minorities of India. It shall be always remembered. The decision of the court today reaffirms the faith of the common citizen of India in our judicial process and justice system," Prince Manavendra Singh Gohil, a gay rights activist, told Sputnik. 

    Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's only openly gay prince, is throwing open his palace to vulnerable people of the LGBT community in his home state of Gujarat, India
    © REUTERS / Manvendra Singh Gohil
    India's Gay Prince Throws Open His Palace for LGBT Outcasts
    Gohil is the first person of India's royal lineage to speak openly about gay rights and justice for gender minorities in India.

    The court's decision has been welcomed by numerous people.

    People march during at the annual Gay Pride parade in central Stockholm on August 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Erik SIMANDER / TT News Agency
    'Wrong Body': More Swedes Refusing to Define Their Gender
    The bench that gave the landmark decision was headed by the chief justice of India, Dipak Misra. Other members of the bench were Justices Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The bench had finished the hearing of the case on July 17 this year but had reserved its judgment for September 6.

    Earlier, in the argument stage, the central government had said it would not contest the petitions.

    "I state and submit that so far as the constitutional validity (of) Section 377 to the extent it applies to 'consensual acts of adults in private' is concerned, the Union of India would leave the said question to the wisdom of this Hon'ble Court," read the affidavit submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the case.  

    Section 377 of the IPC referred to "unnatural offenses" and said whoever voluntarily had carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

    The section came into force in 1861 during the British rule of India and was adopted by independent India subsequently.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations in India has welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment to partially strike down Section 377.

    "The United Nations in India welcomes today's landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of India striking down a key component of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalized specific sexual acts between adults, a law dating back to British colonial rule that has targeted in particular lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) individuals and communities, " a UN statement read.

    Related:

    'Gay Rights Can't Be Won in Courts But in Hearts,' Says India's First Gay Prince
    Twitter Abuzz as Scarlett Johansson Quits Transgender Role Amid LGBT+ Backlash
    UK LGBT Activist Released in Moscow Shortly After Unauthorized Protest
    Brit on Mission to 'Slaughter' & Attack LGBT Event Goers Given Hospital Order
    Tags:
    consensual sex, decriminalization, regulations, gay rights, Supreme Court of India, Indian Home Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse