Over 30 People Feared Buried in Landslides in Quake-Hit Japan

According to Kyodo News, the number of people reported as injured by the powerful earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido in Japan has increased to 290 people.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, according to the government of Hokkaido prefecture.

Officials have said that more than 32 people remained unaccounted for, possibly buried underneath landslides in the village of Atsuma.

Landslide buries homes in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido after a M6.7 earthquake.

​The 6.7-magnitude quake hit the north of Japan early Thursday morning. The epicenter of the tremors was located at a depth of 37 kilometers in the Iburi region.

8 people likely dead (with 2 confirmed dead and 6 in cardiac arrest) and dozens injured after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

​The seismic event was followed by 22 aftershocks; the magnitude of the strongest of them was 5.4. Experts have warned of the possibility of additional seismic activity during the week.