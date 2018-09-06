Two TOLOnews Journalists Killed in Recent Kabul Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The TOLOnews broadcaster said Wednesday that two of its journalists were killed in Kabul twin blasts that occurred earlier in the day.

Afghan media reported citing the Interior Ministry that at least 20 people were killed and 70 others wounded in the attack.

© AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini Twin Blasts in Kabul Leave 20 People Killed, 70 Injured - Reports

"It is with great sadness that TOLOnews confirms the death of two of its best journalists in Kabul bombing on Wednesday night – 5 September 2018. Journalist Samim Faramarz, 28, and Cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi, 23, were killed when covering an earlier bombing in the city," the broadcaster’s statement reads.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.