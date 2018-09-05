Register
23:44 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Murder

    Former US Marine Arrested in Brutal Machete-Hacking Murder Case

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A heated argument between a pair of alleged drug dealers came to an abrupt end last month when former US Marine Ewart Odane Bent allegedly worked with former Israeli soldier Oren Shlomo Mayer to kill their Canadian accomplice, Ramgahan Sanjay Ryan.

    As the story goes, both Bent and Ryan were working as English teachers in Taiwan when they became involved with Mayer, who has been described by local Taiwanese outlets as being the "largest supplier of marijuana in northern Taiwan," Stars and Stripes reported.

    Although it's presently unclear when Bent moved to Taiwan after ending his time with the US Marines in Okinawa, Japan, it has been established that he moved to the country at Mayer's request. Yvonne Carlock told Stars and Stripes in an article published Wednesday that Bent served with the US force from December 6, 2006, to August 7, 2009, as a cryogenics equipment operator. He was discharged as a private.

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS
    Report Reveals Rise in Number of Non-Native Suspects in Germany's Murder Cases Amid Outcry Over Chemnitz Killing

    "Bent's rank at discharge is indicative of the fact that the character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards," Carlock said, before indicating that no further details about Bent's personal files could be released.

    According to reports, Bent and Mayer attacked Ryan on the evening of August 21 after they grew suspicious that he was working as a police informant. The pair reportedly grew paranoid when they were arrested on drug charges weeks after Ryan had been released by officials after being detained with a large amount of marijuana in May.

    After Bent and Mayer allegedly ambushed Ryan as he walked his dog along a riverside park in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, the altercation reportedly took a horrific turn. The pair allegedly tied Ryan down with a chain and then proceeded to use a machete and a wire saw to kill him and sever his limbs, Taiwan News reported. Ryan's limbs were placed in trash bags and flung into the Xindian River.

    As for Ryan's dog, Lulu, she didn't escape from the scene unscathed. According to Taiwan News, one of the aggressors attacked the dog with a machete, resulting in a deep laceration to her nose. However, the pup did manage to run back home and alert Ryan's friends to the incident. The following day, Lulu helped find Ryan's remains.

    Bent became suspect number one in the case after authorities were able to retrieve Ryan's phone records, which showed that he'd been involved in a heated argument with Bent about drugs. The former US Marine's phone also indicated that he'd been in the area at the time of the murder.

    Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways passenger plane takes off near a Taiwanese national flag at Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan August 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    'Days of Taiwan Being Able to Compete for Recognition Are Over' - International Relations Professor

    Three days after the brutal murder, Bent was arrested by officials on suspicion of killing Ryan. He was later joined by Wu Hsuan, who was arrested for reportedly helping Bent buy two machetes, according to Taiwan News. Mayer, on the other hand, managed to catch a plane to the Philippines before authorities zeroed in on him. Presently, officials are trying to get Mayer extradited to Taiwan.

    Official charges have not yet been announced in the case. Bent had a bail hearing on August 26, but he was not released, Stars and Stripes reported. Wu was released on a $10,000 bail.

    Related:

    Probe Fails to Determine Why SDF Guard Shot US Marine in Syria - CENTCOM
    ‘Clearly Unfriendly’: Norway to Double US Marine Presence Near Russian Border
    US Military Praises Marine for Killing SDF Fighter Who Shot Fellow Marine
    New US Marine Concept: One Man, One Army (of 15 Drones)
    Semper What? US Marine Assaults 60 Year Old Woman, Police Officer in Australia
    Tags:
    Drugs, Machete, Murder, US Marine Corps, Okinawa, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse