Register
19:41 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian farmers shout slogans during a rally at the end of their six day long march on foot, in Mumbai, India

    India's Distressed Farmers Flock to Capital Demanding Better Prices for Produce

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Backed by social activists and opposition parties, they staged protest demonstrations in the capital posing a slew of demands including loan waivers, better prices for produce and higher minimum wages, among others.

    Over 100,000 farmers and workers flocked to India's capital, Delhi, on Wednesday demanding relief for distressed farmers and job opportunities for the labor class.

    Opposition parties termed the rally as an indication of the rising resentment among the rural population that decides the fate of any government. Rural India is home to at least two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people.

    READ MORE: India Cancels Export of Live Sheep, Goats to UAE Amid Protests

    "This is the biggest rally of the working people that Delhi has seen in decades. Historic rally … demanding better wages, more jobs, better prices for farm produce, an end to privatization, stopping changes in labor laws marks a new stage in the struggle of working people," the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is leading the protest near Parliament, said.

    Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana workers torch milk truck
    © Photo: Youtube / ANI News
    Protesting Indian Dairy Farmers Set Truck With Driver Ablaze (VIDEO)
    The Union Government is facing intense pressure from the rural population, amidst a sharp fall in commodity prices and stagnant wages with fewer workdays ahead of next year's crucial general election.

    "We gathered to demand at least 200 days of employment annually for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Presently, under the laws, the government is bound to provide us a minimum of one hundred days of employment but we rarely get 30-40 days annually. Prices of the essential commodities have been rising more than the increase in our daily wages," B Ramachandran, president of the Agricultural Workers Union in the Sangareddy district of Telangana, told Sputnik.

    Sonu Pekra, who came all the way from Balrampur of Chhattisgarh, voiced concern over extremely low wages compounded by a drought that had caused crop failure in many areas.

    "This year we were not able to harvest rice due to drought. Other than growing rice, I do not have much work left in the area. The country's farmers are very angry with this government," Sonu Pekra, a rice grower from Chattisgarh, told Sputnik. 

    Most of the protesters claimed that they were not getting ample employment and even if they had, they were severely underpaid. They complained that the Modi government had not been able to deliver on a promise of creating 20 million jobs annually for young people.

    READ MORE: Election Year Debacle: Modi Government's Key Economic Advisor Quits

    The Congress party, India's main opposition party that ruled the country for 65 years since independence in 1947, has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led government for failing to deliver on its promises. However, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has claimed that the government is putting farmers first and working on initiatives such as easy credit to help meet Modi's target of doubling farm income by 2022.

    Related:

    Indian Farmers Lose Out Because of Cattle Trading Ban
    Protesting Indian Dairy Farmers Set Truck With Driver Ablaze (VIDEO)
    Indian Farmers Spill Their Produce on Roads to Protest Gov't Apathy (PHOTOS)
    Being Mistaken For Thief, Russian Cyclist Thrashed by Indian Farmers
    Tags:
    BetterDeal, demand, farming, minimum wage, wages, farmers, protest, jobs, Communist Party, Narendra Modi, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse