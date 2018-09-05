Register
18:19 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Malaysian family is silhouetted against a taxied Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Saturday, March 5, 2016. Gibson said Saturday that it would be a very lucky discovery if the piece of aircraft he found on a sandbank off the coast of Mozambique is confirmed to be from the Malaysia Airlines jet that vanished two years ago.

    Briton Claims He Found Mysterious Malaysia Airlines Plane in Cambodian Jungle

    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    125

    An enthusiastic man can give a new twist to the mysterious story of Boeing 777-200, that disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing over four years ago. He claims to have spotted the wreckage of the airliner deep in the jungles of Cambodia; this comes a month after a dubious Malaysian-led report prompted France to renew the investigation.

    Ian Wilson, a UK-based video producer, has shown the Daily Star where he believes the mysterious Malaysian Airlines flight crashed four years ago.

    The plane's disappearance in March 2014 has become the world's biggest aviation mystery, but Ian claimed that he has spotted the Boeing's crash site in a high-altitude jungle in Cambodia on Google Earth.

    Blurred images from the mapping service show what is believed to be the wrecked plane, although the Aviation Safety Network argued that it was a plane that was flying below the satellite that pictured it. However, the outline measures shy of 70 meters, which is larger than the actual length of the MH370 Boeing. "The Boeing 777-200 is 63.7m in length," Wilson said.

    READ MORE: Malaysia May Consider Resuming Searches for Missing Flight MH370 — Reports

    "Measuring the Google sighting, you're looking at around 69 meters, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane. It's just slightly bigger, but there's a gap that would probably account for that."

    What is more intriguing is that the spot where the plane appears to sit on the ground lies near an area air traffic controllers enquired about following its disappearance, the tabloid says.

    UTair airline's Boeing 737 at Vnukovo Airport. (File)
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Shocking VIDEO From Inside Boeing: Sochi Incident Survivor Says 'We Crashed, but It’s Ok'

    The stunning discovery has already put some truth-seekers into a flutter. Andre Milne, the founder of defense technology firm Unicorn Aerospace, has asked Google to revisit the location with real-time satellite technology.

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The aircraft, which was carrying 239 passengers and crew, lost contact with air traffic control less than an hour after take-off, close to Phuket Island. Its whereabouts have remained a mystery ever since; the search for the missing plane, which have cost Malaysia's authorities some $150 million, ended on May 29 this year.

    A Malaysian-led report into the plane's disappearance claimed in July that the plane was re-routed in mid-air under manual control, but it was impossible to say why the plane disappeared because of the lack of evidence. Following the report, families of victims accused the Malaysian authorities of covering up the truth, while France re-opened its investigation into Boeing's disappearance.

     

    Related:

    Chinese Xiamen Airline Boeing Crash-Lands at Manila Airport - Reports
    Boeing Granted $3.9 Billion to Build Air Force One Replacements
    Boeing Signs $12 Bln Deal to Sell Giant Cargo Planes to Russian Freight Firms
    Boeing Unveils Hypersonic Plane Concept That Flies From NYC to London in 2 Hours
    Tags:
    crash, plane, missing, Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, Cambodia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse